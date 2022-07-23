Canada confirms 681 infections of monkeypox; 331 reported from Quebec

-
The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) has updated the number of confirmed cases of monkeypox in the country to 681.
The cases included 331 from Quebec, 288 from Ontario, 48 from British Columbia, 12 from Alberta and two from Saskatchewan, Xinhua news agency reported.
The PHAC said it is working closely with provincial and territorial public health partners to ensure coordination of the national strategic response, and that provinces and territories determine their immunization programs based on their unique circumstances.
According to the PHAC, as of July 18, Quebec, the province most impacted by the monkeypox outbreak in the country, has administered 12,553 doses of vaccine to high-risk individuals. The majority of Quebec regions have opened vaccination to the population at risk.
Monkeypox is a viral disease that can spread from person to person through close contact including sexual contact, with an infected person's skin, bodily fluids, mucosal surfaces, and contaminated objects, such as sex toys, or shared personal items, such as clothing, linens, bedding, towels, toothbrushes, and utensils, according to the PHAC.
