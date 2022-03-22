Canada: Tentative deal to keep Trudeau's Liberal party in power until 2025

-
ALSO READ
Indian-origin Canadian Anita Anand appointed Defence Minister in Trudeau
Canadian sanctions to stay until Russia withdraws troops from Ukraine: PM
Ukraine war: Canada imposes sanctions on 15 more Russian officials
Canadian PM Trudeau urges protesters to go home, vows to end blockades
China accuses Trudeau govt of 'double standards' in depiction of protests
-
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal party and the opposition New Democratic Party have reached a tentative agreement that would see Trudeau's Liberals keep power until 2025, a senior government official said Monday night.
The official said the agreement still needed approval from NDP lawmakers but the leadership of both parties had signed off. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak publicly about the matter.
Trudeau's Liberal party won re-election last September but failed to win a majority of seats in Parliament and must rely on the opposition to pass legislation. The leftist NDP party will support Trudeau's Liberals in exchange for deals on pharmaceutical and dental care plans.
Often branded a liberal elitist by his critics, Trudeau refused to meet with the anti-vaccine mandate protesters and truckers who laid siege to parts of Ottawa, the capital, for more than three weeks earlier this year. Some called for his government to be overthrown. Trudeau depicted the protesters as an anti-vaccine fringe fuelled by disinformation and conspiracy theories.
Trudeau is still remembered for evoking the prospect of sunny ways when he took office in 2015 at age 43, the second-youngest Canadian prime minister ever. There have been setbacks since then, but he has been re-elected twice.
In theory, Trudeau could run again when the next possible election is held in 2025. But there are widespread doubts that he will do so, given that he would have been in power for 10 years, has seen a drop in his popularity and a rise in animosity toward him in much of western Canada.
Tall and trim, Trudeau channelled the star power if not quite the political heft of his father, Pierre Trudeau, who swept to power in 1968 on a wave of support dubbed Trudeaumania.
Pierre Trudeau, who was prime minister until 1984 with a short interruption, remains one of the few Canadian politicians known in America, his charisma often drawing comparisons to John F Kennedy.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU