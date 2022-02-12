-
ALSO READ
Justin Trudeau's Liberals win Canada election, but miss majority
Canadian PM Trudeau urges protesters to go home, vows to end blockades
Indian-origin Canadian Anita Anand appointed Defence Minister in Trudeau
Ford India's Chennai workers restart EcoSport production for exports
Hundreds of Ford India workers protest over planned plant closure
-
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday urged all protesters to go home, saying "everything is on the table" when it comes to ending the blockades paralyzing cross-border trade at multiple locations.
"This unlawful activity has to end, and it will end," Trudeau said. "We hope these people will decide to go home. Otherwise, there will be an increasingly robust police intervention."
Trudeau said that police and all levels of government are preparing to take action against the demonstrators behind the blockades in Ottawa, Windsor and elsewhere. Federal, provincial and municipal officials have been clear over recent days: the blockades and activities of the convoy are "illegal" and "unlawful," and must end.
Trudeau said the protesters must stand down or face severe "consequences" for any illegal activities - consequences that include the possibility of criminal charges and steep financial penalties. He said the federal government will no longer tolerate activists who "take the economy hostage" and bring life to a standstill in the nation's capital.
Authorities are prepared to hit protesters where it hurts the most by suspending commercial trucking licenses and pursuing charges that could result in jail time, Trudeau said, warning that criminal sanctions could be leveled that would stop the protesters from ever traveling internationally again.
Trudeau said he spoke by phone with US President Joe Biden earlier Friday. They discussed the blockade at Windsor's Ambassador Bridge in particular - a protest that has cut off the flow of hundreds of millions of dollars worth of goods over the last five days.
"The border cannot and will not remain closed," he said, describing the decision earlier in the day by Ontario Premier Doug Ford to declare a state of emergency as "responsible and necessary."
Ford declared a state of emergency, saying he will use legal measures to enact orders, making it "crystal clear" that it is illegal and punishable to block and impede the movement of goods, people and services along critical infrastructure. That includes protecting international border crossings, 400-series highways, airports, ports, bridges and railways. Fines for non-compliance will be up to 100,000 Canadian dollars and up to a year imprisonment.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU