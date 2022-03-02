Canadian sanctions to stay until Russia withdraws troops from Ukraine: PM

-
Canada will maintain sanctions against Russia until the latter withdraws its troops from Ukraine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.
"We will keep the sanctions in place right up until Russia recognizes and admits they made a huge mistake and withdraws its soldiers from Ukrainian soil," Trudeau told the House of Commons during the day's Question Period session.
Canada has imposed multiple rounds of sanctions against Russia following President Vladimir Putin's approval of a military operation in Ukraine, including a ban on all engagements with the Russian central bank, a freeze on Russian sovereign fund assets and personal sanctions against top Russian officials.
Last Thursday, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian forces. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only, stressing that the civilian population is not in danger.
