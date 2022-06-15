Canada to suspend Covid vaccine mandate for domestic, outbound travel

-
ALSO READ
Exports may be slow down in FY23 due to Covid, supply issues: Trade group
Delhi Customs seize outbound undeclared diamonds valued at Rs 1.56 cr
Airbnb ends short-term rentals in China to focus on outbound tourists
Govt may save Rs 9,000 crore in claims under export promotion schemes
SEZ exports lag overall rate in April-November, shows govt data
-
The Canadian federal government has announced that it will suspend vaccination requirements against Covid for domestic and outbound travel, federally regulated transportation sectors and federal government employees as of June 20.
According to a news release jointly issued by the federal government departments on Tuesday, current vaccination requirements at the border will remain in effect.
"This will reduce the potential impact of international travel on our health care system and serve as added protection against any future variant," the news release said, adding that other public health measures, such as wearing a mask, continue to apply and will be enforced throughout a traveller's journey on a plane or train.
This policy change will allow unvaccinated Canadians to board planes, trains, and busses heading to either domestic or international locations, but they will still be required to the current testing and quarantine requirements upon re-entry from international destinations, Xinhua news agency reported.
Vaccine requirements for entry into Canada by foreign nationals remain unchanged. Foreign nationals who are not fully vaccinated continue to be prohibited entry into Canada. With the suspension of the domestic mandate, unvaccinated foreign nationals will continue to be able to depart Canada by plane or train, according to the new policy.
A total of 32 million, or nearly 90 per cent, of eligible Canadians have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and case counts have decreased. Hospitalisation and death rates are also decreasing across the country, the release said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU