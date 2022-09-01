Car bomb blast kills 2, injures 3 in Kabul on US withdrawal anniversary

-
ALSO READ
UN chief condemns attack on cricket stadium in Kabul that killed 19
Rocket hits empty house in Afghanistan, no causalities reported
Afghanistan: Taliban condemns Kabul mosque blast that killed 20 people
ISIS causing unrest in Afghanistan, says Taliban's acting foreign minister
Pak-based terror group JeM, LeT maintain training camps in Afghanistan: UN
-
Two persons were killed and three others injured in a blast that rocked Police District 17 of Afghan capital Kabul, Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor said.
"A Toyota Corolla car, carrying explosive device, exploded in Police District 17 in today's afternoon, killing two countrymen and injuring three others," Nafi added on his Twitter account on Wednesday.
Without providing more details, the official said that security personnel had reached the area and initiated an investigation, Xinhua news agency reported.
The blast coincided with the first anniversary of the withdrawal of the US-led forces from Afghanistan.
The Taliban-run administration celebrated the first anniversary of the US forces' defeat and their pullout of Afghanistan on Wednesday in the former US main military base Bagram, where the administration displayed its military might by arranging a military parade.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU