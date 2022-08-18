Afghanistan: Taliban condemns Kabul mosque blast that killed 20 people

-
The Taliban on Wednesday condemned the explosion that took place at a mosque in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, which left 20 people dead.
The spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, Zabihullah Mujahid, said in a tweet that the perpetrators of "crimes" will soon be arrested and punished, Tolo News reported.
Earlier, on Wednesday evening, an explosion took place in the Khair Khana area of Kabul during evening prayers where 20 people were killed and another 40 were injured.
The Taliban claim they have full control of Afghanistan but the Islamic State continues carrying out attacks on civilians and police across the country.
The Taliban has not issued any statement on casualties, according to the Afghan news agency. No terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the blast so far.
Among the dead is a top Islamic cleric named Amir Mohammad Kabuli.
Two weeks ago, two deadly blasts in Kabul took the lives of 10 people, injuring 40 others. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for both attacks.
This blast comes on the heels of one year of Taliban rule in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, Rights groups said the Taliban have broken multiple pledges to respect human rights and women's rights.
After capturing Kabul in August last year, the Islamic authorities have imposed severe restrictions on women's and girls' rights, suppressed the media, and arbitrarily detained, tortured, and summarily executed critics and perceived opponents, among other abuses.
The New York-based rights group in its report said Taliban human rights abuses have brought widespread condemnation and imperilled international efforts to address the country's dire humanitarian situation.
