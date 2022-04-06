Car crashes into Russian Embassy gate in Romania, driver dead

-
Police in the Romanian capital say a car has crashed into the gate of the Russian Embassy, bursting into flames and killing the driver.
Police in Bucharest say the sedan rammed into the gate at about 6 a.m. Wednesday but did not enter the embassy compound.
Video of the aftermath showed the car engulfed in flames as security personnel ran through the area.
According to police, firefighters who arrived at the scene were able to put the fire out but the driver died at the scene.
There was no immediate information on a possible motive or other details.
