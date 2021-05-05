Bill Gates' holding company transfers $1.8 bn of equities to Melinda Gates

Cascade Investment, a holding company created with the proceeds of Corp. stock sales and dividends, transferred securities worth more than $1.8 billion to Melinda French Gates, a day after the pair announced their divorce after 27 years of marriage.

Melinda Gates is now the beneficial owner of 14.1 million shares of Canadian National Railway Co. worth about $1.5 billion, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing dated May 3.

Cascade also transferred 2.94 million shares in AutoNation Inc., worth $309 million.Through Cascade, Gates has interests in real estate, energy and hospitality as well as stakes in dozens of public companies, including Deere & Co. and Republic Services Inc.

The couple are also among the largest landowners in America.Gates is worth $145.4 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.