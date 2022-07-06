JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Global charity provides $28.5 million to 19 countries hit by drought
Business Standard

Chicago shooting suspect charged with 7 murder counts, faces life sentence

The suspected gunman in a July 4 parade shooting in Illinois was charged with seven counts of first degree murder for allegedly carrying out the attack that left seven people dead

Topics
Chicago shooting | US mass shooting | US gun control

ANI 

Chicago
People's belongings lie abandoned along the parade route after a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park (Photo: Reuters)

The suspected gunman in a July 4 parade shooting in Illinois was charged with seven counts of first degree murder for allegedly carrying out the attack that left seven people dead, Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said during a press conference.

"Today, the Lake County State's Attorney's Office has charged Robert Crimo III with seven counts of first degree murder," Rinehart said on Tuesday.

Authorities intend on charging Crimo with dozens more crimes in the future, Reinhardt added.

Crimo faces a life sentence without the possibility of parole if convicted on the charges against him, Reinhardt also said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, July 06 2022. 08:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.