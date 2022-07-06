Turkey to 'intensify' negotiations for Ukraine grain deal, says Erdogan

-
ALSO READ
Ukraine crisis threatens 2023 grain harvest, says FAO's top economist
Ukraine negotiating with Turkey, UN on grain export through ports: Zelensky
Turkey's inflation hits 54%, deepening cost-of-living woes
Powerful 5.2 magnitude earthquake hits eastern Turkey at 6.7 km depth
Jail terms likely for publishing unapproved data in Turkey: Report
-
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday he intends to intensify negotiations with Russia and Ukraine in the hope of reaching a deal on a UN plan to export Ukrainian grain to world markets.
Erdogan made the comments during a joint news conference with Italian Premier Mario Draghi. Turkey is working with the United Nations, Ukraine and Russia on a plan to that would allow millions of tons of Ukrainian grain sitting in silos to be shipped through safe corridors in the Black Sea.
We will intensify our talks within a week or 10 days and try to reach a result, he told reporters.
Ukraine is one of the world's largest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, but Russia's invasion halted most of that flow, endangering food supplies to many developing countries, especially in Africa.
The Ukrainian government has cited a Russian naval blockade of its ports, while Russia has claimed that Ukrainian sea mines prevent the safe movement of agricultural exports.
Draghi praised the possibility of an accord as important not just to getting grain and fertiliser to poor countries, but because it would represent the first agreement Ukraine and Russia had reached on anything during the war, which is now in its fifth month.
This accord is very important also from the more general point of view within the efforts to arrive at a peace," he said.
Last week, Draghi said the UN plan to export Ukrainian grain via safe sea corridors could save weeks to a month of precious time to empty silos before the autumn harvest since it wouldn't require demining the ports. He said the plan requires Russia's final approval.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU