Chile coronavirus update: Death toll due to Covid-19 nears 15,000

Chile's Ministry of Health on Wednesday reported 14 more daily deaths from the novel (COVID-19), raising the death toll to 14,897.

In the previous 24 hours, tests also detected 945 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of people who have tested positive for the novel to 534,558.

In a statement, Minister of Health Enrique Paris stressed the high rate of testing nationwide, saying 250,370 tests have been applied per million inhabitants.

is home to just over 19 million people.

The figure "continues to place us at the fore in Latin America and in a leading place worldwide," Paris said.

