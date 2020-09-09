China accuses US of 'bullying' as it touts new global data security push

China launched a global initiative on Tuesday outlining principles that should be followed in areas from personal information to espionage.

The initiative, announced by Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing, comes as the US continues to put pressure on China’s largest technology companies and convince countries around the world to block them. China’s initiative has eight key points including not using technology to impair other countries’ critical infrastructure or steal data, and making sure service providers don’t install backdoors in their products and illegally obtain user data, CNBC reported.

Wang said mounting risks for cyber security threaten national security, public interests and personal rights. “Such blatant acts of bullying must be opposed and rejected.” Wang said it was important to develop rules on that will “reflect the will and respect the interests of all countries through broad-based participation". US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last month unveiled the “Clean Network” programme, saying it is aimed at protecting citizens' privacy and sensitive information from “malign actors, such as the Chinese Communist Party".