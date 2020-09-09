JUST IN
Will punish US firms producing, creating jobs in China, says Donald Trump
China accuses US of 'bullying' as it touts new global data security push

The initiative, announced by Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing, comes as the US continues to put pressure on China's largest technology companies

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last month unveiled the “Clean Network” programme, saying it is aimed at protecting citizens' privacy and sensitive information from “malign actors, such as the Chinese Communist Party"

China launched a global data security initiative on Tuesday outlining principles that should be followed in areas from personal information to espionage.

The initiative, announced by Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing, comes as the US continues to put pressure on China’s largest technology companies and convince countries around the world to block them. China’s initiative has eight key points including not using technology to impair other countries’ critical infrastructure or steal data, and making sure service providers don’t install backdoors in their products and illegally obtain user data, CNBC reported.

Wang said mounting risks for cyber security threaten national security, public interests and personal rights. “Such blatant acts of bullying must be opposed and rejected.” Wang said it was important to develop international rules on data security that will “reflect the will and respect the interests of all countries through broad-based participation". US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last month unveiled the “Clean Network” programme, saying it is aimed at protecting citizens' privacy and sensitive information from “malign actors, such as the Chinese Communist Party".

First Published: Wed, September 09 2020. 01:24 IST

