China begins testing for Covid cases in Nanjiang after new virus cluster

-
ALSO READ
Rishabh Pant tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of IND vs ENG series: Report
England vs New Zealand Tests: Schedule, timings, live streaming details
Maharashtra: Negative RT-PCR report must for train passengers from 6 states
Increase RT-PCR tests, speed up Covid-19 vaccination: Govt to states
India's tour of England: Test team hit by Covid, player tests positive
-
China has begun mass testing of people in Nanjing in Jiangsu Province after 17 airport workers in the city tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday causing massive flight cancellations and delays.
Nine of the workers were diagnosed as confirmed cases and five as asymptomatic carriers, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
The remaining three are awaiting further diagnosis, it quoted local officials as saying.
A total of 521 flights have been cancelled at the Nanjing Lukou International Airport. The airport was earlier scheduled to handle 663 inbound and outbound flights on Wednesday.
The city's Jiangning district launched a massive nucleic acid testing campaign following the detection of the coronavirus cases.
Nanjing, which has a population of more than 9.3 million, plans to carry out city-wide nucleic acid testing after the campaign in Jiangning district concludes, the municipal government said.
The municipal government has urged residents not to leave the city unless necessary. Anyone leaving the city must produce a negative nucleic acid test certificate, done within 48 hours of their departure.
Nanjing authorities have classified four residential compounds as medium-risk areas for COVID-19 and have launched closed-off management there. All public transportation will halt in these medium-risk areas, the report said.
Since the outbreak of coronavirus in Wuhan in December 2019, China has so far reported 92,364 Covid cases as of Tuesday. This included 602 patients still receiving treatment, 15 of whom were in severe condition, according to a Xinhua report. So far 4,636 have died of the disease.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU