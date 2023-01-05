China data underrepresents Covid-19 surge and deaths, says WH

The World Health Organization received data from on new Covid-19 hospitalisations after a reporting gap, with figures on Thursday showing a nearly 50 per cent increase in the week to January 1.

The UN health agency received no data from in the weeks after Beijing lifted its zero-covid policy in early December, prompting some health experts to question whether it might be hiding information on the extent of its outbreak.

The WHO’s latest report showed 22,416 new hospitalisations for mainland in the week to January 1 versus 15,161 the previous week. This was still below the all-time peak of nearly 29,000 admissions in early December.

Over the same week, the report showed China had 218,019 new cases and 648 new deaths, although these figures typically include Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau as well as mainland China.

During the same period, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported nine deaths.

On Wednesday, officials gave their clearest criticism yet of China’s recent handling of the pandemic, saying Covid-19 data is not giving an accurate picture of the situation and under-represents the number of hospitalisations and deaths.

The body is preparing to meet Chinese scientists on Thursday as part of a wider briefing among member states on the global Covid-19 situation as concerns grow about the rapid spread of the virus in the world’s Number 2 economy.

China defends its covid handling

China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told in a briefing that China had transparently and quickly shared Covid data with the . Mao said that China’s “epidemic situation is controllable” and that it hoped the would “uphold a scientific, objective, and impartial position”.

“Facts have proved that China has always, in accordance with the principles of legality, timeliness, openness and transparency, maintained close communication and shared relevant information and data with the WHO in a timely manner,” Mao said.

EU for passenger screening

European Union government officials recommended on Wednesday that passengers flying from China to the EU should have a negative Covid test before they board. They also suggested all passenger on flights to and from China should wear face masks, that EU governments introduce random testing of passengers arriving from China and that they test and sequence wastewater in airports with flights and planes arriving from China.