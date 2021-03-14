China fires back at UK govt charges of Hong Kong treaty violation

China accused the UK of “groundless slanders” after the British government said Beijing’s crackdown on dissent in (HK) wasn’t in compliance with a treaty that paved the way for the city’s return to Chinese control.

“The UK has no sovereignty, jurisdiction or right of ‘supervi­sion’ over HK after the handov­er, and it has no so-called ‘obligations’ to HK citizens,” China said in a statement.

The statement came after UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Saturday said China is in a “state of ongoing non-compliance” with the key treaty that paved the way for HK’s return to Chinese control.





