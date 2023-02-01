JUST IN
Pakistan ends electricity subsidy, revokes tariff for people of PoK
Nuclear power plant generation expansion hit snags in Pakistan: Report
US-India partnership targets arms, semiconductors, AI to compete with China
Palestinians protest US visit to West Bank as tension rises with Israel
Blinken's 2-day visit to Mideast highlights US limitations in region
Pakistan's defence minister calls for unity in fight against terrorism
Ukraine pushes for Western fighter jets after tank deals as war continues
Oil nears 3-week low then steadies on higher US demand, weaker dollar
US govt accuses Russia of endangering nuclear arms control treaty
US won't provide F-16s to Ukraine, says US President Joe Biden
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Asia's factory activity contracts despite China easing Covid curbs
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

China imposes mandatory Covid-19 tests for arrivals from South Korea

China resumed mandatory Covid-19 tests for arrivals from South Korea, in its latest tit-for-tat response over Seoul's strengthened anti-virus curbs against travellers from the neighbouring nation

Topics
China | South Korea | Coronavirus Tests

IANS  |  Seoul/Beijing 

covid, corona, coronavirus
Photo: Bloomberg

China resumed mandatory Covid-19 tests for arrivals from South Korea on Wednesday, in its latest tit-for-tat response over Seoul's strengthened anti-virus curbs against travellers from the neighbouring nation.

In a notice sent on Tuesday to airlines operating between the two countries, Chinese aviation authorities said all passengers on board direct flights from South Korea to China will receive polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests on arrival from Wednesday, Yonhap News Agency reported citing officials and sources as saying.

Those who test positive are required to be quarantined or hospitalised.

It is the latest in a series of retaliatory measures targeting South Korea after Seoul tightened curbs on travellers from China last month due to the fast spread of new cases in the neighbouring country.

Last month, China scrapped its previous requirement of mandatory PCR tests on all international arrivals.

Seoul's Embassy in Beijing said it was informed by the Chinese government of the new regulation for travellers from South Korea only.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said in a regular press briefing on Tuesday that there needs to be corresponding and "equivalent measures", voicing concerns over what it called Seoul's "discriminatory" entry restrictions.

A Seoul Foreign Ministry official said China should not restrict people's entry across its border for reasons other than those of pandemic response measures.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on China

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 09:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.