China inducts 3 warships into PLA Navy ahead of its founding anniversary

-
ALSO READ
Hong Kong public gears up to vote as new election laws comes in effect
Hong Kong election under new law marks culmination of Beijing's campaign
Hong Kong Alliance hits back at Lam for striking group from firms' registry
Hong Kong independence activist Leung released from prison after 4 years
Hong Kong Covid-19 cases cross 1 million amid fifth wave of disease
-
China has inducted three new warships into its People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy ahead of its 73rd founding anniversary on Saturday.
The Chinese PLA Navy displayed three of its latest warships that have recently entered service -- two Type 055 10,000 ton-class large destroyers and a Type 052D destroyer -- prior to its 73rd founding anniversary on Saturday, Global Times reported.
Citing analysts on Wednesday, the media outlet said that more new vessels commissioned into the PLA Navy are expected to be revealed soon, and the rapidly growing fleet reflects the Navy's fast growing capabilities to safeguard China's sovereignty, territorial integrity and development interests.
In a recent video which was released by PLA shows its arsenal to celebrate the upcoming anniversary, and a Type 055 large destroyer with the hull number 104 was shown in the video sailing at sea, Global Times said citing a Shanghai-based news website.
This marks the official debut of the fourth Type 055 large destroyer, following the commissioning of the Nanchang (Hull 101) in January 2020, the Lhasa (Hull 102) in March 2021 and the Dalian (Hull 105) in April 2021, it said.
China has built many advanced warships like the Type 052D destroyer, the Type 055 large destroyer and the Type 075 amphibious assault ships over the past few years.
As per Global Times, the PLA Navy could give a glimpse on more newly commissioned vessels as it celebrates its 73rd founding anniversary on Saturday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU