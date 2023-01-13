China issues 2nd highest alert for cold wave, forecasts heavy snow, gales

JUST IN
Cash-strapped Sri Lanka plans to downsize military by half by 2030
Topics
cold wave | China | Cold weather

IANS  |  Beijing 

Photo: Bloomberg

China's meteorological authority on Friday issued the second highest alert for a cold wave, forecasting big temperature drops, gales, and heavy snow in vast regions of the country.

From Friday to January 17, temperatures are expected to plunge by 8 to 12 degrees Celsius in most of central and eastern China, according to the National Meteorological Centre.

During the period, parts of Heilongjiang, Jilin, and Liaoning will see temperatures plummet by over 20 degrees Celsius, accompanied by strong winds, reports Xinhua news agency.

Heavy snow is forecast to hit parts of the provinces of Shanxi, Shaanxi, Hebei, Henan, Shandong and Anhui, as well as Tibet Autonomous Region and Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region from Friday afternoon to Saturday afternoon.

The centre advised the public to keep warm amid the temperature plunge and be mindful of traffic hazards under unfavourable weather conditions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 16:19 IST

