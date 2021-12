China lashes out at Shinzo Abe over former leader's Taiwan warning

lashed out at Wednesday after the former Japanese prime minister warned of the serious security and economic consequences of any Chinese military action against the self-ruled island.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Abe had talked nonsense, pointed fingers at issues and made irresponsible remarks on internal affairs".

He said "strongly opposes and deplores this" and had protested to through diplomatic channels.

"No one should underestimate the resolve determination, firm will and strong ability of the Chinese people to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity," Wen told reporters at a daily briefing.

"Anyone who dares to repeat militarism and challenge the bottom line of the Chinese people will surely be shattered in the face." That came after Abe delivered remarks against a miscalculation over by China's ruling Communist Party.

China claims self-governing as its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary and has been upping its military threat by holding military exercises near the island and frequently sending warplanes into its air defense identification zone.

I think that Japan, Taiwan and all the democratic countries need to keep urging President Xi Jinping and the leaders of the Chinese Communist Party not to step onto a wrong path," Abe said in a virtual speech on Taiwan- relations to a Taipei-based think tank.

Military adventure would lead to economic suicide, Abe said.

Taiwan was a Japanese colony for 50 years until the end of World War II and relations between the two remain close, shored up by the US- defence alliance and Washington's strong, if unofficial, support for the island.

Despite strong economic and cultural links and Beijing's insistence that Taiwan must eventually be unified with it, only a small percentage of Taiwanese support such a union.

Abe also expressed his support for Taiwan's entry into the the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, Tokyo-led trade grouping that emerged from the Trans-Pacific after it was abandoned by former US President Donald Trump.

Taiwan submitted its membership application in September, a week after China.

Abe served twice as prime minister leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic during an especially tense period in Japan-China relations. He retired 2020.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)