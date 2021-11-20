China launches new satellite from Taiyuan center in Shanxi province

launched a new from the Taiyuan Launch Center in the northern province of Shanxi on Saturday.

The satellite, Gaofen-11 03, was launched by a Long March-4B rocket at 9:51 a.m. (Beijing Time) and entered the planned orbit successfully, Xinhua news agency reported.

The launch marked the 397th mission for the Long March series carrier rockets.

--IANS

int/sks/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)