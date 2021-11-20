Africa's Covid-19 caseload surpasses 8.57 mn, death toll at 221,408

-
ALSO READ
Global Covid-19 caseload tops 186.7 mn; deaths surge to more than 4.02 mn
Africa's Covid-19 caseload at historic high amid third wave: WHO official
Global Covid-19 caseload tops 188.2 mn; deaths surge to more than 4.05 mn
Global Covid-19 caseload tops 187 mn; death toll climbs over 4.03 mn
Global coronavirus caseload tops 243.6 mn; deaths more than 4.94 mn
-
The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa has reached 8,573,480, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.
The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU), said the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 221,408, Xinhua news agency reported.
Some 8,001,845 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far, according to the agency.
South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.
In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU