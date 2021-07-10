China orders takedown of 25 apps from ride service Didi

-
ALSO READ
China's Didi touts technology spending ahead of Wall Street debut
Didi falls 25% in pre-open trade on China crackdown, loses $19 bn in m-cap
China's Didi Global to be added to FTSE's equity indexes on July 8
Didi Global's $4 billion US IPO order books to close Monday: Sources
China's Didi Global raises $4.4 billion in upsized US IPO: Report
-
China's cyber-regulator ordered 25 apps owned by Didi Global Inc., the country's largest ride-hailing service, be removed from app stores late Friday, citing severe violations of rules against collecting personal data.
The Cyberspace Administration of China already ordered the removal of the main Didi app on Sunday, pending a cybersecurity review, after it debuted on the US stock market last week.
The 25 apps include one such as Didi Enterprises, as well as ones designed for Didi drivers.
A spokesperson for Didi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Didi is the latest company facing the scrutiny from the Chinese government. An investigation found serious violations in how Didi collected and used personal information, the internet regulator said earlier in the week. A statement said the company was told to rectify problems but gave no details.
The ruling party began tightening control over China's fast-changing internet industries last year, launching anti-monopoly and other investigations.
The internet regulator also said Didi was barred from accepting new customers until the investigations were completed.
The company was founded in 2012 as a taxi-hailing app and has expanded into other ride-hailing options including private cars and buses. It says it also is investing in electric cars, artificial intelligence and other technology development.
Didi raised USD 4 billion from investors in its New York stock offering.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU