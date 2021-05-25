China plans to strengthen commodity price controls in 5-year plan

will strengthen price controls on iron ore, copper, corn and other major commodities in its 14th five-year plan for 2021 to 2025 to address abnormal fluctuations in prices, the state planner said on Tuesday.

The country will also step up monitoring and analysis of such as crude oil, natural gas and soybean, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a statement.

"(Local governments) should study and judge the import impact in depth, promptly make suggestions... (on matters) such as reserves, import and export, fiscal and taxation, and financial adjustment measures," the statement said.

