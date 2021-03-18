China rejecting '1 country, 2 systems' with HK's electoral system overhaul

-
ALSO READ
Three former pro-democracy lawmakers arrested in Hong Kong by police
No longer the Hong Kong we knew: Thousands flee for UK amid China crackdown
US, UK, Australia, Canada condemn mass arrests of politicians in Hong Kong
National security law has been 'effective': Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam
Hong Kong's foreign exchange intervention highest since 2009 crisis
-
As China's national legislature plans to rewrite election rules in Hong Kong to ensure that the city is run by 'patriots', the most lingering question of this move is over the concern that Beijing might be rejecting the 'one country two systems' made to Hong Kong in 1997.
According to Taiwan Times, China's National People's Congress (NPC) is expected to approve the reform of Hong Kong's electoral system, months after the draconian national security law was imposed last year.
Despite fierce international condemnation, China approved the contentious resolution, a move that critics say could further smother opposition voices in Hong Kong.
Taiwan Times says that the decision is an assault on the democratic system of the former British colony and will cast a shadow over the delayed legislative council elections here, that were earlier scheduled to take place last September.
Since then, China has earlier indicated that it intends to undermine the authority of Hong Kong's local government, as the changes would strip the voting rights of several lower-level district councilors, many of whom are pro-democracy supporters.
In the name of bringing reforms to the city's electoral system, China has attacked the region's autonomy and freedoms - and in turn the democratic process. It will further limit the participation of people who are 'patriots', redcue democratic representation, and stifle political debate in order to defy the clear will of the people of Hong Kong to deny their voice being heard in their own government.
The process will also further concentrate power in the hands of the ruling Communist Party and decimate the political hopes of the territory's already beleaguered opposition for years to come, writes Taiwan Times.
However, China justifies the process by maintaining that this arrangement was in line with the stipulations and principles of the Constitution and the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and that it will ensure the steady practice of "one country, two systems", and help maintain long-term prosperity and stability in Hong Kong.
Beijing was perturbed by violent anti-government protests in 2019 and has imposed the national security law to take action against those who protested against the government.
These actions have raised fears among the people was rejecting the 'one country, two systems' concept which the city was promised when it was transferred from British to Chinese control in 1997, says Taiwan Times. The law remains China's most aggressive assault on Hong Kong's freedom till now.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU