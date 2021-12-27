China reports 162 locally transmitted coronavirus infections

-
-
China has reported 162 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Monday.
Of the new local cases, 152 were reported in Shaanxi, seven in Guangxi, and one each in Zhejiang, Guangdong and Sichuan, the Commission said.
Also reported were 38 new imported cases in nine provincial-level regions, Xinhua news agency quoted the Commission as saying.
Four new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported, and no new deaths from Covid-19 were reported on the day, it added.
The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on the mainland has reached 101,277, including 2,158 patients still receiving treatment, of whom 13 were in severe conditions.
A total of 94,483 patients had been discharged from hospitals on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.
