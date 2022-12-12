JUST IN
Sri Lanka weighs favoured creditor clause to speed up debt talks with IMF
UK braces for 2 yrs of recession as manufacturing sector shrinks by over 4%
24 hours of jumbo interest-rate hikes to cap year of soaring inflation
India far ahead of China in IT but Chinese firms catching up: Expert
EU's 'demands' for GSP Plus renewal put Pakistan under pressure
Lanka Premier League will boost economy, says tourism minister Fernando
US duty on steel, aluminium inconsistent with global trade norms: WTO panel
Charting the global economy: Central banks to start pausing rate hikes
Over 20 mn Pakistanis rely on underfunded floods aid as winter sets in: UN
Denmark's price of electricity surges by 83% in 12 mths as gas prices rise
You are here: Home » International Â» News Â» Economy
Added value to Council: Russia backs India's permanent membership at UNSC
Business Standard

China's consumer sentiment fall near 2020 lows before lifted Covid curbs

Chinese consumers last month were almost as negative about their current and future financial conditions as they were in early 2020 as the pandemic was breaking out

Topics
consumer sentiment | China | Chinese economy

Tom Hancock | Bloomberg 

Photo: Bloomberg
The sentiment index had been trending downward this year as the country grappled with Covid outbreaks and a property market slump. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Chinese consumer sentiment fell in November back toward lows reached in early 2020, according to a survey that highlighted the economic pressure Beijing faces as it rolls back its most severe Covid Zero curbs.

Consumers last month were almost as negative about their current and future financial conditions as they were in early 2020 as the pandemic was breaking out, according to the survey from US firm Morning Consult.

graph The sentiment index had been trending downward this year as the country grappled with Covid outbreaks and a property market slump. It ticked upward slightly in October before falling again in November as coronavirus cases surged, spurring lockdowns in many places.

Chinese people’s threat perception of Covid-19 also rose considerably this year, according to Morning Consult. The share of people describing Covid-19 as a major threat to their country rose to nearly 70% in November from 51.7% in January.

The data underscores how much stress the economy faced as policymakers in Beijing decided to start relaxing Covid Zero measures.

graph

The consumer sentiment poll had been improving from late 2020 through 2021, when Covid Zero succeeded in keeping coronavirus cases low without imposing severe restrictions on most people.

But the policy came under increasing strain this year as the more infectious omicron variant became harder to stamp out even with tougher restrictions, which have faced rising resistance from the Chinese public.

The considerable fall in sentiment this year showed that “lockdowns and a slumping property market have rattled consumer confidence,” said Jesse Wheeler, an analyst at Morning Consult.

“An end to Covid Zero policies will ultimately spur growth, but over the near term will present serious risks to the Chinese and global economies,” he added.

Morning Consult asks roughly 1,000 Chinese adults each month to rate their willingness to make large purchases, and their assessment of their personal financial and the country’s general economic situation. A score above 100 represents more positive responses, and below 100 more negative responses.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on consumer sentiment

First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 10:22 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.