China's GDP may decrease if country continues to impose COVID-19 lockdown

-
ALSO READ
FY22 GDP estimates: Economic growth weighed down by mfg, construction
India's GDP growth slows to 5.4% in Q3, estimated to rise 8.9% in FY22
FY22 GDP estimates: Some surprises in the internals
India's GDP may grow 9.2% in FY22: First advance estimates
India's GDP likely to grow 9.2% in FY22: First advance estimates
-
China's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth could decrease by 1-2 per cent if Beijing, in order to fight the COVID-19 outbreak which is highest in the last two years, continues to impose lockdown in large portions of the country.
China is reporting the highest coronavirus outbreak in the last two years with over 1,400 new coronavirus cases per day and the Chinese authorities are struggling to deal with the deteriorating situation.
Most of the new local cases have been reported from eastern provinces like Jilin (Changchun as epicentre), Guangdong (Shenzhen as epicentre), Shandong and Shaanxi. Certain districts of Jiangsu province have announced monetary awards, up to 10,000 Yuan, for reporting violations of coronavirus rules.
In order to control the situation, the Chinese authorities have approved the Rapid Antigen Test (RATS) for use by its citizens giving up its earlier resistance to the Western practice. Over 300 medical workers have also been sent to Hong Kong to assist the local administration to control the ongoing pandemic.
Beijing may consider lockdown in large portions of China if the localized curbs and measures fail.
The lockdown would, however, curb domestic economic activity, slow down exports, disrupt global supply chains and decrease China's GDP growth by 1-2 per cent.
Earlier also, the effect of a slowdown in Shenzhen port in May-June 2021 had a wider impact than the closure of the Suez Canal.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU