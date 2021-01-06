China's services sector expands at a slower pace in December: PMI

-
ALSO READ
China aims self-sufficiency: What to watch for in its 5-Year economic plan
Xi seeks deeper ties, says China will keep opening service firms to world
China's new growth plan may push economy past US within 10 years
China all set to change its development model from 2021: Xi Jinping
China pledges policy support in H2 amid 'complex' economic situation
-
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's services sector activity expanded at a slower pace in December, a private sector survey showed on Wednesday, as sporadic coronavirus outbreaks tempered the recovery in consumer confidence and weighed on new business growth.
The Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) eased to 56.3, a three-month low, in December from 57.8 in November, but remained well above the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis, pointing to brisk expansion.
A sub-index for new business stood at 54.3, down markedly from 58.7 the previous month, the survey showed. Growth in new export business, which only returned to expansion in November, eased as a surging pandemic restrained overseas demand.
The survey also revealed a further sharp rise in input prices, which led firms to increase their prices charged at the fastest pace since January 2008.
The loss of momentum was largely in line with the findings in an official survey released last week, which showed activity for the catering industry contracted.
The services sector, which had been slower to recover initially than the industrial sector, is more vulnerable to social distancing restrictions as authorities race to tackle dozens of COVID-19 cases in northern China, such as Beijing city, Hebei and Liaoning provinces.
Chinese tourists, millions of whom have shunned overseas travel this year because of the global pandemic, are narrowing the scope of their journeys as a result, visiting nearby cities and avoiding trips out of their provinces.
However, Chinese services firms remained optimistic about the year ahead amid hopes of an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. Business expectations over the next 12 months shot to the highest since April 2011, the survey showed.
Caixin's composite manufacturing and services PMI, also released on Wednesday, nudged lower to 55.8 in December, from 57.5 the previous month, also partly due to the drag in manufacturing sector.
"Looking ahead, we expect the post-epidemic economic recovery to continue for several months, and macroeconomic indicators will be stronger over the next six months due to the low bases in the first half of 2020," said Wang Zhe, senior economist at Caixin Insight Group, in a statement accompanying the data release.
"Meanwhile, we need to pay attention to the mounting pressure on costs brought by the increase in raw material prices and its adverse impact on employment, which is particularly important to figuring out how to exit the stimulus policies implemented during the epidemic."
(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Sam Holmes)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU