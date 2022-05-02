China's top nuke envoy in Seoul for talks amid recent NK missile strikes

China's top nuclear envoy arrived in Seoul for talks with his South Korean counterpart, amid lingering tensions caused by North Korean missile launches.

Liu Xiaoming, special representative on Korean Peninsula affairs, told reporters late Sunday that he will meet officials of the incumbent and incoming governments to discuss "political solutions" for Korean peninsula issues, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Touching on pending issues related to North Korea, the envoy said that said that it was up to the US and to resolve issues on the Peninsula, not .

Asked about his stance about the North's nuclear threats, he said: "Although we are in support of denuclearization, I believe each country's security should also be taken into consideration. (We will discuss) not only the phenomena that has emerged outwardly, but also their root causes.

"We object to any hostile act which will escalate tensions on the Korean peninsula. We hope we will find ways to lower tensions in Korean peninsula issues through consultations with the South."

Liu will hold talks with Noh Kyu-duk, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, on Tuesday to share their assessments on the recent grave security situation on the peninsula and discuss ways to cooperate for the stable management of the situation.

He is also expected to meet with senior officials from the foreign affairs and unification ministries, as well as the National Security Council.

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)