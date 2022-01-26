China to give $500 million in aid to Central Asian countries: Xi Jinping

-
China will provide USD 500 million in aid to the Central Asian countries over the next three years to help fund projects important to society, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.
China held a virtual summit on Tuesday to mark 30 years of diplomatic ties with Central Asian countries. This event was attended by the leaders of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan.
"I announce the provision of a USD 500 million donation to the Central Asian countries over the next three years for the implementation of socially significant projects," Xi said during the Central Asia-China summit.
Xi added that China would invite 5,000 healthcare and IT professionals to participate in courses to further their professional development.
During the summit to commemorate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties, Xi said that mutual respect, solidarity and mutual benefit are key to successful cooperation among countries.
He added said these principles serve as political guarantees for stable and lasting relations between China and the five countries as well as the source of strength for friendly exchanges in the future.
The Chinese President also emphasised that Beijing is ready to work with Central Asian countries in building a closer community with a shared future.
This is China's first major diplomatic action facing Central Asia this year and the first heads-of-state meeting between China and the five Central Asia countries.
