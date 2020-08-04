China will encourage IC, software firms to list at home and abroad

JUST IN
Trump signs new order on H1B visa hiring: Only be used to create US jobs
Reuters  |  Beijing 

China will encourage private capital to set up funds to support the industry, and enhance financing guarantee services for smaller companies in the sector, the cabinet said in a statement on its website.

China will encourage qualified integrated circuit and software firms to list and raise money at home and abroad, and speed up the domestic listing review process, the state council said on Tuesday.

It also said the country will offer tax exemptions and reductions for some integrated circuits and software companies.
First Published: Tue, August 04 2020. 19:20 IST

