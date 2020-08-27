JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy

Pakistan looks to citizens overseas to pump up its forex reserves
Business Standard

China will release funds to local govts more quickly to boost economy

The government has said it would set up special transfer payments of 2 trillion yuan ($289.72 billion) from special treasury bonds

Topics
Chinese economy | China

Reuters  |  Beijing 

China, investments, SASAC
Of the 2 trillion yuan, 1.7 trillion yuan will be allocated to local governments after deducting 300 billion yuan for supporting tax and fee cuts this year

China will speed up the release of special funds to local governments to support the economy, Vice- Finance Minister Xu Hongcai told reporters on Wednesday.

The government has said it would set up special transfer payments of 2 trillion yuan ($289.72 billion) from special treasury bonds and an increased budget deficit to local governments.

“The implementation of specific policies and measures will have a positive impact on investment, consumption as well as imports and exports,” Xu told a briefing.

Of the 2 trillion yuan, 1.7 trillion yuan will be allocated to local governments after deducting 300 billion yuan for supporting tax and fee cuts this year, Xu said.
First Published: Thu, August 27 2020. 01:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU