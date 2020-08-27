China will release funds to local govts more quickly to boost economy

-
China will speed up the release of special funds to local governments to support the economy, Vice- Finance Minister Xu Hongcai told reporters on Wednesday.
The government has said it would set up special transfer payments of 2 trillion yuan ($289.72 billion) from special treasury bonds and an increased budget deficit to local governments.
“The implementation of specific policies and measures will have a positive impact on investment, consumption as well as imports and exports,” Xu told a briefing.
Of the 2 trillion yuan, 1.7 trillion yuan will be allocated to local governments after deducting 300 billion yuan for supporting tax and fee cuts this year, Xu said.
