JUST IN
Chinese govt delays GDP data release due Tuesday, no reason given
Soaring dollar leaves food piled up in ports as world hunger grows
India open to business, focused on working with Egypt: S Jaishankar
Joe Biden brushes off risks of strong dollar on global economy
Dominant Jeremy Hunt refuses to rule out new U-turn on Truss taxes
20th CCP Congress: China opposes protectionism, decoupling, says Xi
Debt restructuring talks underway with IMF, India, China: Sri Lanka Prez
Countries concerned of effects of developed nations' decisions: Sitharaman
Buckle up, and keep going, says IMF chief as outlook for world economy dims
IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva warns of risk of geopolitical fragmentation
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
Credit Suisse to pay $495 mn to settle case linked to 2008 financial crisis
Business Standard

Chinese govt delays GDP data release due Tuesday, no reason given

The National Bureau of Statistics updated its release schedule on Monday, with the dates for major economic indicators due this week marked as delayed

Topics
China | China GDP | Chinese economy

Bloomberg 

Photo: Bloomberg
(Photo: Bloomberg)

China delayed the release of third-quarter gross domestic product data, which were scheduled for release Tuesday, without giving any reason.

The National Bureau of Statistics updated its release schedule on Monday, with the dates for major economic indicators due this week marked as “delayed.” A previous schedule had the data scheduled for release at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Indicators that were delayed include quarterly GDP as well as the monthly industrial output, energy production, fixed asset investment, property investment and sales, retail sales and home prices.

Economists polled by Bloomberg had expected a rebound in China’s third-quarter GDP to 3.3% after near-zero growth in the April-June period when major cities including Shanghai were in lockdown.

China’s General Administration of Customs also didn’t publish monthly trade data that were scheduled for release on Oct. 14. The agency didn’t provide any reason for the delay.

The Communist Party is holding a twice-a-decade congress in Beijing this week, where government officials are gathered.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on China

First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 14:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.