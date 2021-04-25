Chinese mainland reports 13 fresh coronavirus infections; all imported

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 13 new COVID-19 cases, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.

Of them, nine were reported in Shanghai, three in Fujian, and one in Tianjin.

Two new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, the commission said.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Saturday, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)