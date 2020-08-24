JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Russia coronavirus update: 10 fatalities registered in Moscow in 24 hours

Iraq pledges to deepen oil output cuts in Aug, Sept by 400,000 barrels/day
Business Standard

Chinese mainland reports 16 new imported coronavirus cases; tally at 2,418

The Chinese mainland reported 16 new imported COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 2,418

Topics
Coronavirus | China | Coronavirus Tests

ANI  |  Asia 

Coronavirus

The Chinese mainland reported 16 new imported COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 2,418, the National Health Commission said Monday.

Among the imported cases, five were reported in Shanghai, three each in Fujian, Sichuan and Yunnan, and one each in Shanxi and Shandong, the commission said in its daily report.

Among all the imported cases, 2,203 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 215 remained hospitalized, with two in severe conditions, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 24 2020. 07:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU