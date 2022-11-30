JUST IN
Citi expects growth to slow below 2% in 2023 amid challenges from Covid
Former President Jiang Zemin, who guided China's rise, dies at 96
Hong Kong official warns protests against China restrictions hurt security
China vows crackdown on ''hostile forces'' as public tests President Xi
India-US have a long association with tea, says Indian Ambassador
Chinese protests not just about politics and freedom; also about Covid
Russia to lose 100,000 servicemen by year-end: Ukraine President Zelenksy
Worldwide sales of heat pumps to soar to record levels in coming years: IEA
Ukraine's 'surrender hotline' for Russian soldiers gets 100 enquiries a day
Chinese astronauts meet colleagues in space; makes country's first
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Former President Jiang Zemin, who guided China's rise, dies at 96
Business Standard

Citi expects growth to slow below 2% in 2023 amid challenges from Covid

Citigroup on Wednesday forecast global growth to slow to below 2% next year, echoing similar projections by major financial institutions such as Goldman Sachs, Barclays, and J.P. Morgan

Topics
Citigroup | JP Morgan | Goldman Sachs

Reuters 

A Citigroup office is seen at Canary Wharf in London. Photo: Reuters

Citigroup on Wednesday forecast global growth to slow to below 2% next year, echoing similar projections by major financial institutions such as Goldman Sachs, Barclays, and J.P. Morgan.

Strategists at the brokerage cited continued challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war - which skyrocketed inflation to decades-high levels and triggered aggressive policy tightening - as reasons behind the outlook.

"We see global performance as likely (being) plagued by 'rolling' country-level recessions through the year ahead," said Citi strategists, led by Nathan Sheets.

While the Wall-Street investment bank expects the U.S. economy to grow 1.9% this year, it is seen more than halving to 0.7% in 2023.

It expects year-on-year U.S. inflation at 4.8% next year, with the U.S. Federal Reserve's terminal rate seen between 5.25% and 5.5%.

Among other geographies, Citi sees the UK and euro area falling into recession by the end of this year, as both economies face the heat of energy constraints on supply and demand front, along with tighter monetary and fiscal policies.

For 2023, Citi projects UK and euro area to contract 1.5% and 0.4%, respectively.

In China, the brokerage expects the government to soften its zero-COVID policy, which is seen driving a 5.6% growth in gross domestic product next year.

Emerging markets, meanwhile, are seen growing 3.7%, with India's 5.7% growth - slower than this year's 6.7% prediction - seen leading among major economies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Citigroup

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 15:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.