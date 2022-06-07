Fundamentals for oil weaken, witness 1st surplus since June 2020: Goldman

-
ALSO READ
Goldman Sachs' most elite rank to get millions in special payouts
Goldman sees Fed Reserve hiking rates by 50 bps at May, June meetings
Goldman Sachs sees gold prices hitting $2,500/oz by year-end
Ex-Goldman Sachs banker testifies 1MDB scheme a 'house of cards'
US sells 18 mn barrels of oil from strategic reserve to reduce prices
-
Fundamentals for crude oil weakened in April-May with modest declines in the Russian exports, record large sales by Strategic Petroleum Reserve and severe Chinese lockdowns bringing the oil market to its first surplus since June 2020, said multinational investment and financial services firm Goldman Sachs in a report.
The surplus, which the report termed as "politically created surplus", is already ending, driven by the ongoing recovery in the Chinese demand.
"Chinese demand is recovering, yet we remain conservative on its further normalisation. The government's push for achieving robust growth this year, therefore leaves risk to our downgraded Chinese demand expectation as skewed to the upside," the report said.
Going forward, it downgrades China's demand expectations by 0.2-0.4 million barrels per day in the second half of 2022-23.
"Given our already cautious demand expectations for China at the beginning of this year, this reflects the view that rolling lockdowns will remain a headwind to mobility (in the country) this year."
Meanwhile, Russian crude oil production is expected to fall by a 0.5 million barrel per day following the European ban, the report said.
"Oil's structural deficit therefore remains unresolved, with in fact an even tighter oil market through April than we had expected. Supply remains inelastic to higher prices with core-OPEC (higher) and exempt countries (lower) production shifts broadly offsetting."
On the demand side, the report said that the negative global growth impulse remains insufficient to rebalance inventories at the current prices.
While updating the supply and demand expectations, the report now forecasts that Brent prices will need to average $135 per barrel in the second half of 2022 and first half 2023 for inventories to finally normalise by late 2023.
--IANS
ad/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU