Companies marred by payment delays suggest China's slow economic recovery

-
ALSO READ
Russia-Ukraine conflict may affect supply chains of semiconductors: MoS IT
China's zero-Omicron approach impacting its economy, supply chains
LIVE: Russian invasion shut down 30% of Ukraine's economy, says FM
3rd round of Russia-Ukraine talks end with no significant results: Report
Next round of talks between Russia and Ukraine on Monday: Ukraine official
-
With China's economic growth projected slow in 2022, a payment survey by Coface, China's credit insurance group, shows that many companies have reported ultra-long payment delays (ULPDs) which means companies are facing overdue payments by more than six months.
According to Coface, China's economic growth is projected to slow to 4.8 per cent in 2022 which is a decline from last year's 8.1 per cent. Firms in 9 out of 13 sectors reported an increase in payment delays, led by agri-food, which recorded the largest increase of 43 days, followed by wood, transport, and textile.
As the Chinese economy continues to face a significant slowdown, the property sector has also seen a downturn. The commodity prices have gone up and the consumption recovery is subdued.
Construction remained the sector with the highest share (56 pc) of respondents reporting ULPDs exceeding 10 pc of their annual turnover. According to Coface's experience, 80 pc of ULPDs are never paid.
Bernard Aw, economist for the Asia Pacific at Coface said, "The recent outbreak of Omicron demands more Covid control in China and it will worsen the global supply chain disruptions. Coface expects corporate bond defaults and insolvencies in China to increase in 2022, especially among sectors that accumulated higher cash flow risks in 2021 due to the pandemic."
Chinese companies are less optimistic about the country's economic prospects. Only 44 per cent of respondents are expecting sales to improve this year which is down from 65 per cent in 2020. Those respondents who are forecasting better cash flow also fell by about half from 50 per cent in 2020 to 27 per cent in 2021, according to Coface.
Rising raw material prices, a weakening market demand, and the ongoing pandemic were key factors as reported by respondents. Global supply chains are also likely to remain tight. Both the Russia-Ukraine war and China's stern COVID policy are expected to deliver another hit to global supply chains.
The lockdowns in Shenzhen and Shanghai in March and April have impacted the normal operations of landside logistical and warehouse services, despite port operations continuing to function. This has already intensified pressure on supply chains during March.
China's Logistics Industry Prosperity Index also declined to the lowest since February 2020. The logistics sector is affected by the spread of the pandemic in multiple parts of the country, where differentiated pandemic management measures disrupted cross-regional distribution and the ability to maintain a smooth flow.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU