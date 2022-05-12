Portuguese CPI records inflation rise of 1.9% points from March-April' 22

-
ALSO READ
Portugal extends coronavirus alert situation until April 18
Portugal registers 2.6 % GDP growth in Q1 amid rise in private consumption
Govt grinding common man in millstone of inflation, unemployment: Cong
India's unemployment rate falls to 6.57%, lowest since March 2021: CMIE
Unemployment rate at 9.8% in July-September 2021: NSO survey
-
The Portuguese consumer price index (CPI) recorded an increase in inflation of 1.9 percentage points from March to April 2022, marking the "biggest difference between two consecutive months since January 1985," the National Statistics Institute (INE) has said.
"Since the beginning of 2022, the year-on-year rate of change of the CPI has shown a significant acceleration," the INE was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying.
The categories that showed the largest increases were food and non-alcoholic beverages, housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels, home accessories, domestic equipment, and current housing maintenance, transport, communications, leisure, recreation and culture, restaurants and hotels and miscellaneous goods and services.
According to INE, the largest increase was in education, as a result of increases in tuition fees.
On the other hand, the unemployment rate dropped to 5.9 per cent in the first quarter of 2022, 0.4 percentage points lower than in the previous quarter, and 1.2 percentage points lower than in the same quarter of 2021.
Meanwhile, between January and March the number of unemployed people in Portugal was estimated at 308,400.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU