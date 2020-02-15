Coronavirus outbreak could impact US GDP in Q1: WH economic adviser

JUST IN
Reuters  |  Washington 

Coronavirus

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday the coronavirus outbreak in China could "maybe" knock two- to three-tenths of a percent off US GDP in the first quarter.

"We're thinking maybe in the first quarter we lose ... two or three tenths of one percent of GDP," the National Economic Council director said in an interview on Fox Business Network.
First Published: Sat, February 15 2020. 08:09 IST

