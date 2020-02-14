JUST IN
Coronavirus outbreak: In China's Hubei, death toll rises by 242 in a day

Earlier, two fatalities were reported in Hong Kong and the Philippines. In central China's Hubei province, officials said 242 people died on Wednesday

A laboratory worker puts on protective suit before examining specimens at a centre for disease control and prevention following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country. Reuters

The Chinese province at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak reported a record rise in deaths and thousands more infections using a broader definition on Thursday, while Japan became the third place outside mainland China to suffer a fatality. Earlier, two fatalities were reported in Hong Kong and the Philippines. In central China’s Hubei province, officials said 242 people died on Wednesday.
