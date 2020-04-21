Coronavirus global update: The worst-hit nations and UNGA vaccine plan

As the world nears 2.5 million cases and records over 166,000 deaths — the US, Spain, and Germany remain the worst hit nations, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, the 193 members of the UN General Assembly have adopted by consensus a resolution that calls for "equitable, efficient and timely" access to any future vaccines developed to fight Covid-19. The resolution was drafted by Mexico and received US support, calls for strengthening the "scientific cooperation necessary to combat Covid-19 and to bolster coordination," including with the private sector.

United States

New York which emerged as the Covid-19 hotspot of the US has confirmed 247,512 cases of the virus, while the total number of fatalities has climbed to 14,347, the state Health Department said on Monday. MOre than 50 per cent of the reported cases are from New York city itself.

In the United States, almost 766,000 have contracted the disease so far, and more than 40,000 have died.





ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: India Covid-19 cases rise to 18,601; death toll at 590

has reported a drop in the number of people identified as infected with for the first time. As of Monday, there were 108,237 people either being treated in hospital or recovering at home after testing positive, 20 fewer than the previous day - a small but symbolic drop.

Italy has the third-highest number (181,228) of Covid-19 cases in the world after (200,210) and the US (766,212). Fatalities-wise, it is at number two (24,114) deaths after the US (35,012).

Spain

According to latest figure, the number of cases in reached 200,210, and recorded third-highest number of virus deaths in the world after the and Italy.





ALSO READ: Covid-19: Trump plans to suspend immigration to protect American jobs

France

Death toll from the in has topped 20,000 after 547 deaths were registered in the last 24 hours, Jerome Salomon, the head of the state health agency, said on Monday. The total number of active cases increased by over 2,000 to 114,657.

The number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care has fallen for the 12th day in a row to 5,683, including 208 put there over the past day.

United Kingdom

The British government on Monday said that there were "encouraging signs" that the coronavirus outbreak was easing but warned it was too early to lift the lockdown. Some 16,509 people died due to coronavrus, health ministry figures showed. Number on few cases on Monday was at 449 -- the lowest daily toll for a fortnight.





ALSO READ: Covid-19 Factoid: Death toll in India is doubling at same rate as in the US

Ireland

Ireland has a total of 15,652 active coronavirus cases, while the death toll is at 687. 401 new confirmed cases were reported, and the highest number of death was recorded on Monday, when 77 people died.

Singapore

1,426 new coronavirus cases reported in Singapore on Monday were due to the extensive testing of foreign workers, including Indians, lodged in dormitories, considered as hotspots for Covid-19 infections in the country. Out of them 1,369 are work permit holders or foreigners.





ALSO READ: Covid-19 crisis: Mapping the coronavirus footprint across states in India

South Africa

South Africa is preparing 1,644 emergency field hospitals and quarantine sites to combat the increasing number of Covid-19 infections in the country.

Latest figures show that there are 3,158 confirmed infections, 903 recoveries and 54 deaths resulting from the pandemic.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia on Monday extended the suspension of prayers in two holy mosques-- the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque-- during the fasting month of Ramadan to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The kingdom has so far reported over 10,000 cases of Covid-19 and 103 fatalities due to the virus.