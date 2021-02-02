Coronavirus pandemic's deadliest month in US ends with signs of progress

-
ALSO READ
United States sees record 3,744 daily fatalities as coronavirus rages
Vaccine, financial relief near as coronavirus ravages US health, economy
US hits highest death toll since May with hospitals already full
Global coronavirus tally touches 52-mn mark, 2 days after hitting 50 mn
Covid-19 performance: India ranked 86 out of 98 countries, says study
-
The deadliest month of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. drew to a close with certain signs of progress: COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are plummeting, while vaccinations are picking up speed.
The question is whether the nation can stay ahead of the fast-spreading mutations of the virus.
The US death toll has climbed past 440,000, with over 95,000 lives lost in February alone. Deaths are running at about 3,150 per day on average, down slightly, by about 200, from their peak in mid-January.
But as the calendar turned to February on Monday, the number of Americans in the hospital with COVID-19 fell below 100,000 for the first time in two months. New cases of infection are averaging about 148,000 day, down from almost a quarter-million in mid-January. And cases are trending downward in all 50 states.
While the recent declines in cases and hospital admissions are encouraging, they are counter-balanced by the fact that in January we recorded the highest number of deaths than in any month since the pandemic began," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Deaths do not move in perfect lockstep up or down with the infection curve. They are a lagging indicator, because it can take a few weeks for people to get sick and die from COVID-19.
After a slow start, the vaccination drive that began in mid-December is picking up the pace. More than 31.1 million doses have been administered in the U.S., according to the CDC. That is up from 16.5 million on the day President Joe Biden took office, Jan. 20.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU