Joe Biden invites GOP lawmakers to White House virus relief talk

President has invited to the White House a group of 10 Republican senators who have proposed spending about one-third of what he is seeking in aid.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday that Biden had spoken with the leader of the group, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine. The invitation to meet came hours after the lawmakers sent Biden a letter urging him to negotiate rather than try to ram through his USD 1.9 trillion package solely on Democratic votes.

Though Biden is wanting a full exchange of views," Psaki reiterated that he remains in favour of moving forward with a far-reaching relief package.

With the virus posing a grave threat to the country, and economic conditions grim for so many, the need for action is urgent, and the scale of what must be done is large," Psaki said.

The meeting would amount to the most public involvement for Biden in the negotiations for the next round of virus relief. Democrats and Republicans are far apart in their proposals for assistance.

In challenging Biden to fulfill his pledge of unity, the group said in its letter that its counterproposal will include USD 160 billion for vaccines, testing, treatment and personal protective equipment and call for more targeted relief than Biden's plan to issue USD 1,400 stimulus checks for most Americans.

Winning the support of 10 Republicans would be significant for Biden in the 50-50 Senate where Vice President Kamala Harris is the tie-breaker.

If all Democrats were to back an eventual compromise bill, the legislation would reach the 60-vote threshold necessary to overcome potential blocking efforts and pass under regular Senate procedures.

In the spirit of bipartisanship and unity, we have developed a COVID-19 relief framework that builds on prior COVID assistance laws, all of which passed with bipartisan support, the Republican senators wrote.

Our proposal reflects many of your stated priorities, and with your support, we believe that this plan could be approved quickly by Congress with bipartisan support.

The plea for Biden to give bipartisan negotiations more time comes as the president has shown signs of impatience as the more liberal wing of his party considers passing the relief package through a process known as budget reconciliation.

That would allow the bill to advance with only the backing of his Democratic majority.

The Republicans did not provide many details of their proposal. One of the signatories, Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy, said that it would cost about $600 billion.

If you can't find bipartisan compromise on COVID-19, I don't know where you can find it, said Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, who also signed the letter.

But even as Biden extended the invitation to the Republican lawmakers, Psaki said that USD 1,400 relief checks, substantial funding for reopening schools, aid to small businesses and hurting families, and more is badly needed."



As leading economists have said, the danger now is not in doing too much: it is in doing too little," Psaki said.

Americans of both parties are looking to their leaders to meet the moment.

Biden also spoke on Sunday with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who are facing a growing push from the more liberal Democratic members to move forward with Biden's legislation with or without Republican support.

The other GOP senators invited to meet with Biden are Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Todd Young of Indiana, Jerry Moran of Kansas, Mike Rounds of South Dakota, and Thom Tillis of North Carolina.

Brian Deese, the top White House economic adviser who is leading the administration's outreach to Congress, said earlier Sunday that administration officials were reviewing the letter.

He did not immediately commit to a Biden meeting with the lawmakers.

But Cedric Richmond, a senior Biden adviser, said the president is very willing to meet with anyone to advance the agenda."



When asked about the senators' plan, Richmond said, This is about seriousness of purpose.

Deese indicated the White House could be open to negotiating on further limiting who would receive stimulus checks.

Portman suggested the checks should go to individuals who make no more than USD 50,000 per year and families capped at USD 100,000 per year.

Under the Biden plan, families with incomes up to USD 300,000 could receive some stimulus money.

That is certainly a place that we're willing to sit down and think about, are there ways to make the entire package more effective? Deese said.

As a candidate, Biden predicted his decades in the Senate and his eight years as Barack Obama's vice president gave him credibility as a deal-maker and would help him bring Republicans and Democrats to consensus on the most important matters facing the country.

