Coronavirus: US internet providers to not cancel service over next 60 days

-
ALSO READ
T-Mobile beats analysts' third-quarter estimates for new phone subscribers
Sprint's stock soars around 75% after judge approves T-Mobile merger
One97 Communications raises over $660 mn from investors including Alipay
Coronavirus pain for Chinese mobile handset makers may be Samsung's gain
Huawei cancels phone launch in Taiwan after Taipei imposes temporary ban
-
The US telecoms regulator said Friday that major internet providers - including Comcast Corp, AT&T Inc and Verizon Communications Inc - agreed not to terminate service for subscribers for the next 60 days if they are unable to pay their bills due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus.
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai said after calls with more than 50 companies that they also agreed to waive any late fees residential or small business customers incur because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic.
They also agreed to open Wi-Fi hotspots to anyone who needs them.
Millions of Americans are expected to work and study from home as employers and states urge people to stay away from workplaces and schools to reduce the potential to spread the coronavirus.
Others agreeing to take part include Alphabet Inc’s Google Fiber, Charter Communications Inc, CenturyLink Inc, Cox Communications [COXC.UL], Sprint Corp, T-Mobile US Inc.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU