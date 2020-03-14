Coronavirus: US internet providers to not cancel service over next 60 days

The US telecoms regulator said Friday that major internet providers - including Comcast Corp, AT&T Inc and Verizon Communications Inc - agreed not to terminate service for subscribers for the next 60 days if they are unable to pay their bills due to disruptions caused by the

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai said after calls with more than 50 that they also agreed to waive any late fees residential or small business customers incur because of their economic circumstances related to the pandemic.



They also agreed to open Wi-Fi hotspots to anyone who needs them.

Millions of Americans are expected to work and study from home as employers and states urge people to stay away from workplaces and schools to reduce the potential to spread the

Others agreeing to take part include Alphabet Inc’s Google Fiber, Charter Communications Inc, CenturyLink Inc, Cox Communications [COXC.UL], Sprint Corp, T-Mobile US Inc.