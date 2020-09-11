Covid-19 cases worldwide surpasses 28 million: Johns Hopkins University

The worldwide number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has surpassed 28 million, Johns Hopkins University says.

The exact number of the cases stood at 28,047,828 as of 01:00 GMT on Friday. More than 907,000 people have died of the disease, the university added.

The World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. The biggest number of cases so far has been registered in the United States, India and Brazil.

