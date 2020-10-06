Covid-19 crisis: Canada's exports, imports fall 1% in August, shows data

-
ALSO READ
Canada's Trudeau announces more funding for coronavirus-hit businesses
Canada coronavirus update: More Covid-19 cases among younger people
PM Trudeau to unveil plan to revive Canada's economy from Covid-19 pandemic
Canada authorises remdesivir to treat patients of severe Covid-19
Canada steps up medical production amid uncertainty over supply from US
-
Canada's exports and imports both fell in August, hinting that the momentum of the recovery from the Covid-19 crisis could have slowed more than anticipated, data from Statistics Canada showed on Tuesday.
Imports fell 1.2 per cent, while exports were down 1.0 per cent. Canada's trade deficit, meanwhile, narrowed slightly to C$2.45 billion ($1.85 billion), missing analyst expectations of C$2.0 billion.
Statscan revised July's trade deficit to C$2.53 billion from an initial C$2.45 billion.
"The slowdown in trade showed up earlier than we had anticipated, and the drop in export volumes suggests that the recovery's momentum could have slowed more than anticipated in August," said Royce Mendes, senior economist at CIBC Economics, in a note.
Lower imports of aircraft and other transportation equipment and parts drove the import decline, while exports fell after three months of strong gains on lower exports of passenger cars and light trucks, Statscan said.
Imports from Canada's largest trading partner, the United States, fell 1.6 per cent, while exports to that country were up 1.0 per cent on higher lumber exports. Exports to all countries remained 7 per cent below pre-pandemic levels, while imports remained down 5.1 per cent, Statscan said."Overall, the fact that we haven't fully recovered in the merchandise side is a disappointment," said Ross Prusakowski, principal economist at Export Development Canada.
Prusakowski noted that some of the export weakness was temporary, pointing to a strike at the Port of Montreal in August that had an impact on shipments, particularly to Europe."That's one area where we think there might be some strength coming back," Prusakowski said.
Analysts also noted that a July boost caused by shorter seasonal shutdowns at most auto assembly plants did not continue into August, returning trade in that segment to more typical levels.
Still, export levels of passenger cars and light trucks were almost C$200 million higher than in February, Statscan said.
The Canadian dollar was trading nearly unchanged after the data at 1.3260 to the greenback, or 75.41 U.S. cents
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU