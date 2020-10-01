Covid-19 impact: At least 19,000 American Airlines workers to be furloughed

-
ALSO READ
Covid impact: American Airlines plans 19,000 furloughs, layoffs in October
United Airlines plans to furlough 16,000 workers, fewer than expected
Covid-19 woes: American Airlines plans 19,000 furloughs, layoffs in October
Covid-19 crisis: US airlines likely to accept $25 billion payroll aid plan
US airlines reach deal on govt loans as Covid-19 threatens demand, jobs
-
At least 19,000 American Airlines workers will be furloughed from Thursday, the Texas-based airline said in a statement, adding that it would reverse the move if Congress reaches a deal to extend aid.
In the statement issued on Wednesday, CEO Doug Parker said that he spoke with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and that negotiations were continuing on an agreement that would include the extension of funds, The Hill news website reported.
"Unfortunately, there is no guarantee that any of these efforts will come to fruition. However, in an effort to encourage cooperation and keep hope alive or our team, I informed the Secretary that if these efforts to extend (the Payroll Support Program) are successful over the next few days, we will reverse our furlough processes and recall any impacted team members," Parker was quoted as saying in the statement.
The CEO added that Congressional leaders were also discussing to pass a separate extension.
"I am extremely sorry we have reached this outcome. It is not what you all deserve. It is a privilege to advocate on behalf of the hardworking aviation professionals at American and throughout the industry, and you have my assurance that we will continue to do so in the days ahead.
"Please keep contacting your elected officials about the importance of reaching an agreement that will extend PSP. We are not done fighting," he added.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU