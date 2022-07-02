Covid-19 infections jump by half a million in UK, increase of 32%: Report

-
ALSO READ
Naidu calls for sense of urgency in dealing with new surge in Covid cases
2 to 4 mn Israelis to be infected with Covid amid Omicron spread: PM
Amid Covid surge, J&K re-imposes weekend lockdown, extends night curfew
Covid cases surge to record high in Shanghai amid growing public anger
Bangladesh logs 1,680 new Covid cases, 2 deaths in biggest single day surge
-
Covid-19 infections are rising again across the UK as an estimated 2.3 million people or one in 30 has the virus, an increase of 32 per cent on the week before, says a new report.
According to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the rise is being driven by two new fast-spreading sub-variants of Omicron called BA.4 and BA.5, reports the BBC.
People can be infected even if they have had Covid-19 before, but jabs are helping to protect against serious illness.
Health officials are urging anyone over 75 who has not had a vaccine or booster in the past six months, to get one, the report said.
"Across the UK we've seen a continued increase of over half a million infections, likely caused by the growth of BA.4 and BA.5 variants," Sarah Crofts, from the ONS, was quoted as saying.
In its analysis of England, it found infections were going up in all regions and all age groups. In Scotland, which has had the highest Covid-19 rates in the UK since the end of May, the rise in infections may be slowing slightly.
The number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care has reached 211 in England, which is an increase from 111 at the start of June.
Back in January 2021, more than 3,700 people needed this type of care at a time when intensive care units were in danger of being overwhelmed.
--IANS
vc/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU